A freezing rain warning has been issued for West Columbia.

Freezing rain warning for Revelstoke

Environment Canada says poor road conditions and slippery sidewalks could be expected

  • Jan. 5, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning.

At 12:35 p.m., it said the warning is in effect for West Columbia.

“Areas of freezing rain are spreading over the BC Interior,” the alert said. “The freezing rain should end through the afternoon and early evening as the nose of warmer air aloft is eroded.”

Environment Canada warns that roadways and sidewalks may become icy and slippery. The weather conditions may also lead to transportation delays. Tree branches may break due to ice build-up.

For up to date weather conditions, go to weather.gc.ca.

