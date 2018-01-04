Freezing rain warning is in effect from Smithers to Terrace.

An SUV hits the ditch west of Hazelton earlier this winter. Roads and sidewalks are slippery and extra caution is needed as a freezing rain warning is in effect. (Contributed photo)

Time to really slow down.

There is a freezing rain warning in effect on Highway 16 from Smithers to Terrace.

Environment Canada says warm, moist air from a Pacific frontal system is moving over a shallow surface layer of arctic air today. This has resulted in periods of freezing rain over the region. The freezing rain will change to rain late this afternoon near Kitimat when the temperature rises above the freezing mark. A mixture of freezing rain and rain will continue near Terrace tonight.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Ice build-up may cause tree branches to break.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

ShiftIntoWinter.ca reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.

Road conditions are available at drivebc.ca.

Winter tires are mandatory at this time of year.