An SUV hits the ditch west of Hazelton earlier this winter. Roads and sidewalks are slippery and extra caution is needed as a freezing rain warning is in effect. (Contributed photo)

Freezing rain warning

A freezing rain warning is in effect for the Lakes District

Environment Canada says a freezing rain warning is in effect for the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District, including Smithers and Burns Lake.

That means freezing rain is expected or occurring.

Warm moist air from a Pacific front is overriding cold air near the surface and has resulted in freezing rain over southeastern Yukon and parts of the northern B.C. interior. The freezing rain will ease this afternoon as the front moves further southeast throughout the day.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.

Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces.

Environment Canada invites people to report severe weather by sending an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

www.twitter.com

Previous story
Abbotsford man charged with two child porn offences
Next story
Flag person’s death shines light on dangers

Just Posted

Adolf Dalke

  • 12 hours ago

 

Maryland and 19A to get its traffic light

 

Volunteer program in need of drivers

  • 20 hours ago

 

South Surrey baseball family aims to grow game in Costa Rica

 

Most Read