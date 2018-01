The view from the DriveBC webcam Friday morning at the McLeese Lake Highway 97 and Beaver Lake Road junction. Drive BC image

Environment Canada has predicted a risk of freezing rain for Friday afternoon in the Cariboo

Environment Canada is warning there is a risk of freezing rain late Friday afternoon for the Williams Lake area with a 70 per cent chance of flurries near midnight.

The temperatures are warming up, however, with highs of -1C for the day time and a low of -7C overnight.

Friday morning it is – 0.7C at the airport but -10C in the city.

Highs for Saturday and Sunday are -3C with a low of -5C.

DriveBC is reporting compact snow with slippery conditions in many sections of Highway 97 and Highway 20.