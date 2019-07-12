Freedom Of Information and Privacy Association invites the public to join call for FIPPA reform

The BC Freedom of Information and Privacy Association (FIPA) recently sent out a news release asking the BC government to keep their promise of reforming the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act (FIPPA). FIPA says they are doing this by asking the public to sign their petition and join the call for greater information and privacy rights for British Columbians.

“The FIPPA was meant to help create a culture of openness and transparency within government, but today we frequently hear stories about people who are not able to access the information they are looking for or who have found their privacy rights breached by a public body with little or no recourse,” says the news release, “Despite straightforward recommendations being provided by special committees, experts, and advocacy groups, the government continues to stall on these much needed improvements.”

They note that over the past year FIPA have tried to work with government to improve the FIPPA.

“But there has been no action and to date there have been no signs that the government will move forward on the legislative changes they promised during their election campaign two years ago. This despite continuous scandals at the legislature that could be resolved through these necessary law reforms,” writes FIPA.

“The NDP government has limited time left to make the changes that they promised,” says Sara Neuert, FIPA’s Executive Director. “And if we don’t see movement on these legislative changes soon, I’m not optimistic that they’ll be able to follow through on that promise.”

The also state, “The NDP has made several major mistakes relating to freedom of information laws and Premier John Horgan has made another promise to do better, but when asked about FIPPA reform he just defers to his Minister of Citizens Services. It is the Premier’s responsibility to ensure his government’s promises are kept. FIPA is encouraging the public to sign the petition in order to send the message that actions speak louder than words.”

To find out more or sign the petition go to: https://fipa.bc.ca/