Free WiFi now available at Abbotsford Regional Hospital

Internet available in lobby and atrium, along with its first-floor meeting rooms, since July

Abbotsford Regional Hospital

Patients and their families at Abbotsford Regional Hospital can now finally access the internet for free.

While there has been little promotion of the service, ARH has been offering free WiFi in its lobby and atrium, along with its first-floor meeting rooms, since July. Coverage elsewhere in the hospital is spotty.

For those who can get to an area served by the WiFi, the internet access may allow patients and families a way to keep in touch and occupy themselves during waits and long stays without racking up large data charges.

