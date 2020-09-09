Free webinars help businesses navigate the new COVID-19 world

Participants will learn how to find and keep great employees, market your business, and more

Community Futures has several webinars coming up that are designed to help small businesses as they try to weather the COVID-19 pandemic. All sessions are free, but space is limited, so be sure to book early.

Take Care of Your Mental Health: Build Resilience Through Challenge and Crisis

Presented by the Canadian Mental Health Association, this session will show participants how to take care of their mental health during times of crisis and challengey. The session will take place from noon to 1 p.m. on Sept. 15.

Profit, Cash Flow and COVID-19

Join Bill Erichson for a webinar series about the potential impacts of COVID-19 on your bottom line, honest discussions about the potential financial implications of COVID-19 for your business, and the importance of making sound — yet sometimes difficult — decisions as a business owner. The three sessions are “Balance Sheet and Income Statement: How COVID-19 may impact your financial results”, “Cash Flow and COVID-19: Survival tips during the downturn”, and “Planning for the Aftermath: Strategies for the next phase of business”.

Attendees will learn the impacts of dropping sales on profits; the impact of losses on your balance sheet and financing situation; the impact of deferring expenses and taxes; the importance of really managing cash; your “new” “break-even” and cost structure; details of the financial changes to your balance sheet and income statement; how to evaluate your current business situation; and how to plan your business for the new post-COVID-19 world.

One-on-one, private, and confidential coaching sessions are available. The three sessions will take place from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 16, 23, and 30.

You’ve Got Talent: Find and Keep Valuable Employees

The “You’ve Got Talent” employer guide is jam-packed with invaluable information designed to assist employers in achieving happy, healthy workplaces. The two-part webinar series will show you how to find great employees and keep your valued employees. Walters will provide recruitment strategies, tips for interviewing, and most importantly, how to keep your employees happy and engaged in your organization.

Part 1 (Employee Recruitment: Find Great People) will be on Sept. 17 from noon to 1 p.m. Part 2 (Employee Retention: Keep Great People) will be on Sept. 24 from noon to 1 p.m. One-on-one, private, and confidential coaching sessions are available.

Digital Marketing 101

Join in the eight-part webinar series “Digital Marketing 101”, where you will learn marketing strategies and tools to help you grow your business, find your target audience, and increase customer engagement. Each session will feature a discussion about a different topic and an exploration of strategies and tools, how they align with your marketing plans, and where they fit in the buyer’s journey.

Each session will begin at 9 a.m. and end after a question and answer period, and coaching sessions are available for all participants. The regular sessions will take place on Sept. 21, 22, 23, and 24, and on Sept. 28, 29, 30 and Oct. 1. There are only 10 seats available, so register your business today.

To learn more about any of the sessions, or to register, go to https://www.takingcareofbusiness.biz/workshops/.

