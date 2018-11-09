Free transit service for military personnel on Remembrance Day

BC Transit is offering free bus services for military personnel on Remembrance Day, as well as encouraging drivers to stop their buses, if it is safe to do so, at 11 a.m (File photo)

In honour of Remembrance Day all military personnel will be offered free service on BC Transit buses on Nov. 11.

The Victoria Regional Transit Commission and BC Transit are offering this service across Greater Victoria to all riders in uniform, active or retired, as well as cadets and those with Army, Navy and Air Force association cards.

Bus routes include those operating in Victoria, Esquimalt, Oak Bay, West Shore, Sidney and Sooke.

BC Transit is encouraging drivers to stop their buses, if it is safe to do so, at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11 to observe a minute of silence in memory of those who gave their lives and service in times of war.

On Nov. 12 bus service will run on a Saturday schedule.

