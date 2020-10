all day and on all regular routes

The bus is free to ride on Oct. 24 so voters can get to the polls to cast their ballots in the provincial election. (Sarah Simpson/Citizen)

The Cowichan Valley Regional District and BC Transit are once again offering up their transit fleet to help get people to the polls.

Transit is free for Election Day on Oct. 24, all day and on all regular routes and handyDART services within Cowichan’s transit system.

The free ride is not, however, available on the commuter routes to and from Victoria. Those route numbers are 44, 66, and 99.

Find out the bus schedule and more online at bctransit.com/cowichan-valley

