Free transit for Cowichan students during spring break

There’s no excuse for sitting around this spring break now that BC Transit and the Cowichan Valley Regional District are giving away two week’s worth of free bus rides for students.

Students from kindergarten to Grade 12 can travel anywhere on the CVRD’s local routes at no cost to them from March 9-22. (Secondary students must present a valid student I.D. to qualify.)

“Spring break is an exciting time for students during the school year. It is an opportunity for them to get outside and explore their neighborhood, hang out with friends, and be outdoors after the cold winter season,” said Erinn Pinkerton, BC Transit’s president and CEO. “The free transit offered in CVRD during spring break will encourage kids to make transit their best option to get to and from their destinations.”

Sorry youth, the program does not apply to commuter routes to Victoria (66 Duncan/Victoria, 99 Shawnigan Lake/Victoria) and the Saturday only route 44 Duncan/Victoria and handyDART).

For information on schedules, routes and service alerts, and compliment submissions, please visit bctransit.com/cowichan-valley.

“There are many great places in the Cowichan Valley that can be accessed by transit, and we hope this free transit promotion gives students more reason to explore our region during their study break,” said CVRD board chair Aaron Stone.

