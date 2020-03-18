Free toilet paper with oil change at Vernon lube shop

'I'm game for two weeks of hell, I don't need two months of hell': Qwik Change Oil and Lube

If you’re in need of an oil change and also happen to be low on TP, one Vernon business has you covered.

Qwik Change Oil and Lube is offering customers free toilet paper with every oil change — a promotion owner Ish Din hopes will put a smile on people’s faces amid widespread concern over the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re having fun with it. Some people are laughing, some people are saying they need the toilet paper,” Din said.

The business put up a sign advertising the deal a week ago and Din says they still have a couple cases of TP left.

Stores and grocers have been wiped clean of a variety of products in the Okanagan, and while B.C. health officials are reminding citizens that supply chains are still intact and cautioning against panic-buying, businesses are struggling to keep shelves stocked at all times.

Din says business has been noticeably slower, and Qwik Change has had to shorten its staff for the time being.

“We’ve had to cut a bunch of staff, and that just happened over the last couple days.”

Qwik Change staff are practising social distancing and thorough disinfecting — the kinds of precautions chief health authorities are strongly encouraging all members of the public to take.

Fortunately, the flow of traffic through Qwik Change’s car wash has been steady, and Din hopes car wash season will carry the business through the worst of the COVID-19 pinch.

“I’m game for two weeks of hell, I don’t need two months of hell,” he laughed.

