Free tax service for low income, returns to Greater Trail

Free tax return program for low income has been running in Greater Trail for more than a decade

Volunteer number-crunchers are readying for tax season and the hundreds of returns they’ll do at no-cost for low income locals.

Read more: Greater Trail volunteers welcome for free tax program

The Community Volunteer Income Tax Program will open shop weekdays from 9-11 a.m. in five set locations from Rossland to Trail and the Beaver Valley, beginning Friday, March 1. The free service will run until April 23.

“We prepare and file personal income tax for low income people in the Greater Trail area, under the auspices of the CRA (Canada Revenue Agency) and our local sponsoring organization, the Trail FAIR Society,” Ellen Vallie said.

“There are an awful lot of benefits and credits that are based on income tax filing, especially for low income people,so the more they can get out of it, the better.”

Annual income maximums apply, such as a single-person cannot earn more than $30,000; two-person households cannot exceed $45,000; though families greater than two are permitted $2,500 for each additional person.

To access the free service, all applicants must show up in-person and they must have government photo identification.

“You can’t bring in your husband’s or child’s,” Vallie pointed out. “Each person has to sign their permission for us to do the taxes, so it’s important that each person attends themselves.”

She reminds clients to bring all essential documents and receipts to the interview. A copy of the previous year’s return and/or the CRA Notice of Assessment for the previous year are also helpful.

Once the intake is complete, the volunteers will take home all documentation to complete the return and e-file it.

“The client’s information is all kept confidential,” Vallie stressed. “Nothing is saved on our personal computers. If we need to save a file for any reason, it’s saved to an encrypted flash drive.”

After the CRA has confirmed acceptance of an e-filed tax return, all the client’s data is erased from the flash drive.

“Any tax paperwork is returned to the client and nothing is kept from year to year,” she said.

Completed returns may be picked up the following week. Any return not picked up within two weeks of application and filing will be shredded.

The five locales are the Trail Senior Citizens Branch on Mondays; Salvation Army Family Services at 730 Rossland Ave. on Tuesday; The Trail Legion on Wednesdays; Thursdays at Beaver Valley Senior Citizens Manor in Fruitvale; and Esling Park Lodge in Rossland on Fridays.

Persons with investment/interest income in excess of $1,000, capital gains/losses, partnership income, rental income, business or professional income, farming or fishing income, bankruptcy, or anyone with complex deductions may be deemed ineligible for this service. Also, the program is unable to prepare final returns for deceased persons. Other limitations may apply.

For more information contact the Trail FAIR Society at 250.364.2326.

