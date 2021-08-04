Free shuttles offered for Chilliwack Fair visitors

The shuttles will go back and forth from Cottonwood Centre to the fairgrounds at Heritage Park

The slogan for the 2021 Chilliwack Fair is ‘Stirrup some Fun.’

BC Transit and City of Chilliwack are making it easier to get to this year’s Chilliwack Fair.

Free shuttles will be offered Aug. 7 and 8, running between Cottonwood Centre (45585 Luckakuck Way) and the fairgrounds at Heritage Park. The first shuttle each day will depart at 9:37 a.m. and shuttles will leave every 39 minutes (approximately).

The last shuttle to leave Heritage Park on Aug. 7 will do so at 10:18 p.m.

The last shuttle to leave on Aug. 8 will do so at 5:46 p.m. and a full schedule can be found online at bctransit.com/documents/1529713179041

There are no shuttles offered on the first day of the fair, Aug. 6.

The 149th edition of the Chilliwack Fair will be a slightly scaled-down version of the usual event, with the slogan ‘Stirrup some Fun.’

It will be the first, large-scale, in-person event to return to Chilliwack since the pandemic first hit last spring and include a marketplace, face painting, performers, pony rides, 4-H competition and more. Find the full Chilliwack Fair schedule online at chilliwackfair.com/event-schedule/ and purchase tickets online at eventbrite.ca/e/the-2021-chilliwack-fair-tickets-163399637715

