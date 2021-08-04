Free shuttles offered for Chilliwack Fair visitors

BC Transit and City of Chilliwack are making it easier to get to this year’s Chilliwack Fair.
Free shuttles will be offered Aug. 7 and 8, running between Cottonwood Centre (45585 Luckakuck Way) and the fairgrounds at Heritage Park. The first shuttle each day will depart at 9:37 a.m. and shuttles will leave every 39 minutes (approximately).
The last shuttle to leave Heritage Park on Aug. 7 will do so at 10:18 p.m.
The last shuttle to leave on Aug. 8 will do so at 5:46 p.m. and a full schedule can be found online at bctransit.com/documents/1529713179041
There are no shuttles offered on the first day of the fair, Aug. 6.
The 149th edition of the Chilliwack Fair will be a slightly scaled-down version of the usual event, with the slogan ‘Stirrup some Fun.’
It will be the first, large-scale, in-person event to return to Chilliwack since the pandemic first hit last spring and include a marketplace, face painting, performers, pony rides, 4-H competition and more. Find the full Chilliwack Fair schedule online at chilliwackfair.com/event-schedule/ and purchase tickets online at eventbrite.ca/e/the-2021-chilliwack-fair-tickets-163399637715
@ProgressSportseric.welsh@theprogress.comLike us on