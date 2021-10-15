Free rapid COVID-test devices being given out in Mission on Saturday, Oct. 16

A free rapid COVID-test device is being given out in Mission at a distribution event this Saturday, Oct. 16.

The non-profit Engaged Communities are handing out public take-home test kits at 1 p.m. at the Mission Gursikh Society (32086 Lougheed Highway), in collaboration with Fraser Health.

The kits are meant for people who are not fully vaccinated or are not currently eligible for vaccines (under 12), and may be at a higher risk of exposure with limited protections and access to testing.

Several other distribution events have been hosted in Chilliwack and Langley, with hundreds of people lining up to get a test.

