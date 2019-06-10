Free Parking: Kids celebrate Kindness Day greeting B.C. Cancer Agency visitors with free parking

Members of the Kind Kids Club celebrate Kindness Day on June 10 holding the parking passes that visitors to the B.C. Cancer Agency would have normally needed. Instead, the club raised money to purchase the parking lot for the day and handed out cards with messages of kindness and support. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Kind Kids Club spent the day at the BC Cancer Agency where all visitors were greeted with free parking.

Many of the cars that pull through the dropoff zone are letting patients out to get their treatment. Some are patient family members, friends or are there for other reasons. And all were greeted by the Kind Kids Club that Chloe Cameron started three years ago and has now grown to double digits in membership.

Kind Kids Club members, such as nine-year-old Kai Hoshizaki, placed messages of positivity and support on Kind Kids Club business cards that were placed under the window wipers of parked cars, and also into the hands of drivers.

“We’re paying for parking and we’re sneaking these little cards onto cars,” said Chloe.

Kindness Day was created out of inspiration from the late Nils Jensen, a former Oak Bay mayor who died in April.

The club committed to being there from 8 a.m. in the morning until 2 p.m. (roughly) in the afternoon, however, parking was paid for all visitors for the rest of the day.

“It’s an easy day for the Robbins’ parking attendant,” joked a Kind Kids Club parent.

Rumble Energy donated boxes of their ‘supershake’ drinks for the club to hand out to visitors as they entered and left the building.

Chloe is also asking the community to share its stories and photos of kindness and her mom, Caity. The plan is to combine them in a book for Jensen’s wife Jean. Send stories photos of kindness with caity@greenlightelectric.ca.

