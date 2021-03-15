Vernon food vendors can register for a free inspection April 1, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star file)

Free inspections for Vernon food vendors

Fire department hosts annual inspection day April 1 for registered vendors

  Mar. 15, 2021
This isn’t an April Fool’s joke.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services will be offering free mobile vendor food truck inspections April 1 in the Kal Tire Place parking lot.

Mobile vendors must pre-register ahead of time online at vernon.ca/mobile-vendor. Once that’s complete, each vendor will be provided an inspection time.

“We want to do everything we can to help the food trucks be safe and successful this year,” Deputy Chief Scott Hemstad said. “We encourage all local food truck vendors to sign up and take advantage of this opportunity for their annual inspection, free of charge.”

All inspections that take place outside of April 1 are subject to a $50 fee, as per Bylaw #5804.

