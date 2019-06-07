Free ice cream at Jubilee Park re-opening today

Politicians to gather for ribbon cutting at redeveloped downtown Abbotsford park

Jubilee Park will be a hive of activity Friday afternoon and evening as dignitaries convene for its “grand re-opening” following nearly $3 million in improvements.

A “Party in the Park” will follow, with face-painting, balloon animals, free ice cream and the opportunity to try out pickle ball.

The park has received a $2.7 million facelift over the last two years, and local politicians will gather to celebrate the completion of the project.

The ceremony begins at 4 p.m., with a ribbon cutting taking place at 4:30 p.m. Festivities will follow, and continue until 8 p.m.

