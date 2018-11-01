Free flu clinic tomorrow at Northwest Harvest Church

Community members who want to get the flu shot can do so tomorrow (Friday) at Northwest Harvest Church.

An influenza (flu) vaccine clinic will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the church, which is located at 888 3rd Avenue. The clinic is free for most people including children, the elderly, pregnant women, those who provide essential community services and anyone who is likely to transmit the flu to those at high risk.

For more information on who is eligible for the free vaccine, see HealthLink BC. For those who are not eligible for the free vaccine, they can purchase it at most pharmacies and travel clinics.

No ID or any other documents are needed at the clinic.

A high done influenza vaccine targeted towards seniors 65 years and older is not currently covered in B.C. Fluzone High-Dose contains four times the antigen, the component of the vaccine which pushes the body to create antibodies, compared to the free vaccine. It can be found at some pharmacies, but availability varies across B.C.

Is there more to this story?

news@hopestandard.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter