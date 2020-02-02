Princeton and area residents are invited Sunday to Rock Ridge for a variety of free, family activities.

Free family event at Rock Ridge Canyon today

The weather is perfect today to grab the family and head out to Rock Ridge Canyon.

The acclaimed resort – just 9 km from Princeton – is holding an open house full of free activities and food.

Try your hand at zip-lining, enjoy a hayride or a trip down the tube hill, and dine in the great outdoors on hot dogs, cookies and hot chocolate.

The event is from 1 to 4 p.m. and everyone is welcome.

Rock Ridge Canyon is located on Amber Hill Road, 15 minutes past the Princeton Golf Course.

