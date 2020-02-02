Free family event at Rock Ridge Canyon today

The weather is perfect today to grab the family and head out to Rock Ridge Canyon.
The acclaimed resort – just 9 km from Princeton – is holding an open house full of free activities and food.
Try your hand at zip-lining, enjoy a hayride or a trip down the tube hill, and dine in the great outdoors on hot dogs, cookies and hot chocolate.
The event is from 1 to 4 p.m. and everyone is welcome.
Rock Ridge Canyon is located on Amber Hill Road, 15 minutes past the Princeton Golf Course.
