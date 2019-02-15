Free Family Day fun for Greater Trail

Public skating in Rossland and Trail are a few of the free offerings for families this weekend

Outings for families from Rossland to Trail and the Beaver Valley begin this holiday weekend with free ice skating and fun with an historical twist.

This is the first year B.C.’s Family Day aligns with most of Canada, that being the third Monday of February as opposed to the second, so free events are scheduled throughout the weekend, including Feb. 18.

This is also the first year the Riverfront Centre will host a Family Day weekend event. On Saturday, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., the Trail Museum and Archives, alongside the library, is inviting families to come in from the cold and create a time capsule full of keepsakes.

But there’s more to it that that. Guests can take a Polaroid, create a family crest and write a letter to their future selves about what was going on that day. Families are also encouraged to bring in magazine clippings or any other cherished family heirloom to encapsulate for the future.

“We are hoping that families come in, stick around, and spend the day with us,” says the city’s Sarah Benson-Lord.

There will be refreshments and chances to win local prize packages like movie tickets and a pizza party.

(Please note, the Riverfront Centre will be closed on Monday.)

The City of Trail is also offering free public skates from 1-2 p.m. in the Cominco Arena on Saturday, and a special “Glow Skate” in the Kids Rink from 7-8:15 p.m. Free public skating resumes on Sunday from 12:30-2 p.m. on the big ice and from 5:45 -7:15 p.m. in the Kids Rink.

Then on Monday from noon until 5 p.m. admission is free for the pool and gym in the Trail Aquatic and Leisure Centre.

Family Day in Montrose will also be full of activities from noon until 2 p.m. in the community hall and park. A magician starts his show at noon, with face painting, music, and snow shoeing with the Beaver Valley Nitehawks to follow. Free burgers and hot dogs are on the menu as well as hot chocolate. The day will wind up with a family dance, all welcome.

Rossland Recreation has plenty of free skating in the works beginning today (Friday) from 10:30 a.m. until noon.

Saturday from 1-2:30 p.m. is a fundraising Toonie Skate. All proceeds will go to the city’s bursary program that supports families with financial barriers in accessing recreation opportunities. Free skating resumes that night from 5-6:30 p.m. and again on Sunday from 6:30-8 p.m. for stick and puck.

For those travelling this Family Day long weekend, the province is reminding commuters to plan their trips in advance, check the weather forecast before leaving home, and drive to conditions.

“Now that B.C.’s Family Day aligns with other provinces, even more traffic is expected on highways,” the ministry stated.