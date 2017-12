Free evening bus service in Campbell River on New Year’s Eve

To help everyone enjoy New Year's Eve festivities safely, on Sunday, December 31, the City of Campbell River and BC Transit will be offering special evening service on most routes, free of charge.

Campbell River Transit is offering free bus service on New Year’s Eve and is offering an altered service over the holidays. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

The free New Year’s Eve service will apply from 6:35 p.m. to 2:45 a.m. to help celebrants to get home safely. To view a full New Year’s Eve evening schedule, click here.

Transit riders should also be aware that the following holiday service schedule will be in effect in the Campbell River Transit System between Sunday, Dec. 24, and Tuesday, Jan. 2.

December 24:

Regular Sunday service

December 25 and 26:

No service

December 27 – 29:

Regular weekday service

December 30:

Regular Saturday service

December 31:

Regular Sunday service; special service after 6:35 p.m.

January 1:

No service

January 2:

Regular weekday service

For more information, bus routes and schedules in Campbell River, visit bctransit.com/campbell-river.