Free Dump Day coming for area TNRD Eco-Depots and Transfer Stations

Thompson Nicola Regional District has announced the schedule for their upcoming Free Dump Days coming up in April and May.

On Free Dump Days, residents may bring in one free load per household to their local Eco-Depot or Transfer Station. One load is defined as a maximum of one eight foot pick-up truck box or one eight foot trailer.

This event is for residential customers only. Regular tipping fees will apply to commercial, business and municipal loads.

The Louis Creek Eco-Depot Free Dump Day will take place on Sunday, May 6.

The Little Fort Transfer Station Free Dump Day will be Sunday, May 6.

The Clearwater Eco-Depot Free Dump Day will be Saturday, May 5.

As an added service, sites that normally accept only bagged household garbage and recycling will also accept furniture, mattresses, scrap metal, tires on rim, and small loads of demolition/ construction waste.

Residents are reminded to tarp and secure loads before leaving home. Unsecure material is a hazard and fines can be issued for failing to secure loads. As per Bylaw 2465, an unsecured load may be penalized with a fine of up to $100 per incidence.

Please note this is residential waste only, not household hazardous waste; which includes material labeled, corrosive, poisonous, ignitable, or toxic. Examples include adhesives, paint thinners, chemicals, cleaners, mercury, antifreeze, herbicides, pesticides, paint, oils, and gasoline. During a yet-to-be scheduled Household Hazardous Waste Round- Up, residents will be welcome to bring these hard to dispose of items to the event nearest them for safe and environmentally friendly disposal.

Dates, times, locations and accepted materials can be found at tnrd.ca.