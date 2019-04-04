Free Disposal Days come to TNRD

Free Disposable Day at Clearwater Eco Dept is May 4

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has a series of Free Disposal Days coming up in April and May.

On Free Disposal Days, residents can bring in one free load per household to their local Eco-Depot or Transfer Station.

One load is defined as a maximum of one eight-foot pickup truck box or one eight-foot trailer. The event is for residential customers only and regular tipping fees apply to commercial, business and municipal loads.

The date for Free Disposable Day at the Clearwater Eco Dept is May 4.

For more information, contact Andrew Roebbelen, Waste Reduction Coordinator by phone at 250-377-8673 or email aroebbelen@tnrd.ca.