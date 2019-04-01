Free Disposal Day coming May 5

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has a series of Free Disposal Days coming up in April and May.

The date for Free Disposable Day at the Louis Creek Eco Depot, the Little Fort Transfer Station, and the Agate Bay Transfer Station is Sunday, May 5.

On Free Disposal Days, residents can bring in one free load per household to their local Eco-Depot or Transfer Station.

One load is defined as a maximum of one eight-foot pickup truck box or one eight-foot trailer.

Residents can save money on materials normally charged disposal fees for such as cooling appliances, tires on rim, mattresses, furniture, demolition/construction waste, wood waste, roofing shingles, and household garbage.

The free load on Free Disposal Day applies to residential customers only. Regular disposal fees apply for all business/commercial loads.

As an added service, sites that normally accept only bagged household garbage and recycling will also accept furniture, mattresses, scrap metal, tires on rim, and small loads of demolition/construction waste. Residents are reminded to tarp and secure loads before leaving home. Unsecure material is a hazard and fines can be issued for failing to secure loads. As per Bylaw 2465, an unsecured load may be penalized with a fine of up to $100.00 per incidence.

Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) is material labeled, corrosive, poisonous, ignitable, or toxic. Examples include adhesives, paint thinners, chemicals, cleaners, mercury, antifreeze, herbicides, pesticides, paint, oils, and gasoline. This material should NEVER be put into the garbage. During the Household Hazardous Waste Round-Up, residents are welcome to bring these hard to dispose of items to the event nearest them for safe and environmentally friendly disposal. This event is for residential waste only. Business and commercial hazardous waste will not be accepted.

Dates, times, locations and accepted materials can be found at: tnrd.ca.