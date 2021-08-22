Free dance day to support food bank

Triple Heat Dance is offering a free day of dance for children ages 4 to 11 with a chance to support a community organization.

This opportunity is created to allow children to participate in a fun activity as well as providing an opportunity to support the food bank. No dance experience is required. To participate, Triple Heat asks that children attending bring a non-perishable item (or two) for donation to the Comox Valley Food Bank.

Free Dance Day is set for Sept. 9, with the following classes:

• 3:30-4:00pm Little Feet TAP (ages 4-6)

• 4:00-4:30pm Little Feet YOGA (ages 4-6)

• 4:00-4:45pm Junior BALLET/LYRICAL (ages 6-9)

• 4:45-5:30pm Junior JAZZ/MUSICAL THEATRE (ages 6-9)

• 5:00-5:45pm Junior BALLET/LYRICAL (ages 9-11)

• 5:30-6:30pm Junior ACRO (ages 6-9)

Free classes will be held at Triple Heat Dance #3-2364 Rosewall Cr., Courtenay BC. No registration is necessary. Please call 250-338-1313 or email info@tripleheatdance.com for more information.

