Free COVID test kits to be handed out in Abbotsford

Free COVID-19 rapid-test kids will be handed out Wednesday (Oct. 13) in Abbotsford.

The kits will be handed out starting at 7 p.m. at 3433 Firhill Drive (near Eugene Reimer Middle School).

The initiative is being hosted by the non-profit Engaged Communities in collaboration with Fraser Health, which is making the rapid-test kits available to residents of Abbotsford.

The kits are intended for people who are not fully vaccinated or are not currently eligible for vaccination (such as children under 12 years old), particularly those who may be at higher risk of exposure to COVID-19.

Those wanting a kid must attest that they are using it only for personal use and not for travel, employment or commercial use.

Residents are asked to bring ID and provide a phone number.

The distribution of rapid-test kits in Chilliwack on Saturday (Oct. 9) attracted massive lineups.

Rapid Antigen Testing device distribution and usage training will occur at 7:00pm this Wednesday October 13th for Abbotsford residents. Please bring ID and a phone number. pic.twitter.com/ZiJYjLKeev — Engaged Communities (@EngagedCommuni2) October 12, 2021

