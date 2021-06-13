Free coaching at the Trail Sk8Park begins next month

The city is rolling into a summer of inclusive recreation by, for a second season, offering free skateboard coaching at the Trail Sk8 Park.

This no-cost opportunity for people of all ages and abilities begins July 6 and runs until Aug. 26.

The sessions will go from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, with returning skate park hosts Brenden Wright and Jaryd Justice-Moote on hand to help locals learn some new tricks.

Wright and Justice-Moote are both experienced skateboarders and have completed instructor training through an accredited program for public skate parks.

There are some safety rules that must be adhered to, including mandatory armour and helmets. Skaters are asked to bring their own equipment, however, the city does have skateboards, helmets and armour available as back up.

As well, COVID-19 guidelines remain in place and a waiver must be filled out and signed before each drop-in session.

This all-ages opportunity is thanks to a partnership between the city and the Kootenay Savings Community Foundation, the latter being a main sponsor whose contribution has helped the city acquire skateboards and gear for free public use.

For more information, contact Trail Parks and Recreation at 250.364.0888 or email: parksadmin@trail.ca.

