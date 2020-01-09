Free Christmas tree pick up in Trail this weekend

High school grad class will help with the annual service on Saturday and Sunday

The city's annual Christmas tree pick up will happen in Trail neighbourhoods this weekend.

With lights and bulbs stored away for next year, and the holidays but a distant memory, the task now turns to disposing of the Christmas tree.

With that in mind, the City of Trail along with students from the J.L. Crowe Secondary School Grad Class, will be passing through Trail neighbourhoods all weekend for their annual Christmas tree pickup.

On Saturday (Jan. 11) and Sunday (Jan. 12) students will pick up trees from the curbside where residents normally put their refuse out for collection. Another option is for the trees to be dropped off at designated areas within each neighbourhood and the students will take it from there.

Each area will be swept through only once, therefore the city asks residents to ensure their trees are placed in a convenient location prior to Saturday so students do not have to walk on private property.

Before pickup, all tinsel, lights, and decorations should be removed from the trees.

Those who miss out on this free service can dispose of their trees at the McKelvey Creek landfill, though a fee may apply.

Neighbourhood Christmas tree drop off locations are as follows:

• Waneta Area – Waneta Village Park and the intersection of Theatre Road and Highway 22A

• Glenmerry – Carnation Drive at the tunnel

• East Trail – Butler Park at the grandstand

• Sunningdale – Hillside Drive at the “Y”

• West Trail – Bocce Pits on Old Rossland Avenue and at the Old Trail Bridge west-side parking lot

• Tadanac – Stoney Creek Road pullout

• Public Works – outside the yard at 3370 Highway Drive

• Miral Heights – Miral Heights Park

