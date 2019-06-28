Free car seat fitting workshop comes to Esquimalt

Parents can get their car seats checked by professional technicians

The Township of Esquimalt hosts a free car seat clinic this weekend and all are welcome.

The event is supported by BCAA’s Child Passenger Safety Program and the Esquimalt Fire Department, to aid in the proper fitting of car seats.

Children must use a car seat or booster seat for their weight and age until their ninth birthday.

Technicians will be on site to check car seats for safety on Saturday, June 29 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Esquimalt Recreation Centre parking lot at 527 Fraser St.

Food provided by the Esquimalt Lion’s Club will also be available.

Parents are asked to bring their car seat and its manual if possible.

