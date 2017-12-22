Free bus service on New Year’s Eve

Adapted schedule for Mission and Abbotsford over Christmas

Buses in Mission and Abbotsford will be free on New Year’s Eve, and there will be adapted routes over Christmas.

Free and extended service will be offered on several BC Transit bus routes in Abbotsford and Mission on New Year’s Eve (Sunday, Dec. 31).

The free New Year’s Eve service will be in effect between 6 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. on the following routes:

* 1 McKee – Blueridge GoLine

* 2 Blueridge – Huntingdon GoLine

* 3 Clearbrook – UFV GoLine

* 4 Saddle

* 5 Hospital

* 6 Gladwin – Peardonville

* 7 Sumas Mountain

* 31 Abbotsford – Mission Connector

* 32 West Heights

* 40 East Mission Night

Transit riders should also be aware that the following holiday schedule will be in effect in the Central Fraser Valley Transit System between Sunday, Dec. 24 and Tuesday, Jan. 2:

* Dec. 24 – regular Sunday service, ending early

* Dec. 25 and 26 – Sunday-level service in Abbotsford, no service in Mission (including route 31 Abbotsford-Mission Connector)

* Dec. 27 to 30 – regular service

* Dec. 31 – regular Sunday service with extended evening service on select routes

* Jan. 1 – Sunday-level service in Abbotsford, no service in Mission (including route 31 Abbotsford-Mission Connector)

Call 604-854-3232 for more.