Free bus rides in Qualicum Beach starting this month

Initiative will run for two months on two routes

Two bus routes in Qualicum Beach will be free for August and September. — Lauren Collins photo

People taking the 97 and 98 bus routes through Qualicum Beach will get to ride for free this month and next.

The Town of Qualicum Beach, the Qualicum Beach Chamber of Commerce and the Qualicum Beach Downtown Business Association will be covering the cost of all fares on the two routes for the next two months. The initiative begins Aug. 1 and will run through to Sept. 30.

“Of course we wanted it to span into September so that students would get a feel for making good use of the bus,” said Town CAO Daniel Sailland.

Sailland said the town, the chamber of commerce and the business association are contributing toward the cost, but the town has the biggest share.

“It’s really everyone working together to see if this is a good initiative, and if it is, who knows, we might see it pop up in other areas as another way to get people riding the bus.”

Mayor Teunis Westbroek previously said free rides could potentially reduce the number of vehicles on the road and ease parking issues in the town.

A news release from the town reads the free bus ride initiative is aimed at increasing ridership, reducing traffic and parking congestion, improving safety and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Sailland said the goal is to get people to know the routes, become more comfortable with using the bus and “hopefully make it a part of their ongoing routines.”

The two buses run Monday to Saturday throughout the town.

The Town of Qualicum Beach will reimburse the Regional District of Nanaimo for the cost of fares during this time. Sailland said the town will be reimbursing the RDN “based on historic numbers.”

“What we’re hoping to do is just ensure that the regional districts costs continue to be covered as per the typical historical trends,” Sailland said said.

According to B.C. Transit’s website, a 10-ticket packet is $22.50 (which works out to $2.25 per ride), cash fare is $2.50 and a day pass is $5. The 91 bus running from Nanaimo to Parksville to Qualicum Beach and back is not included in the free bus initiative.

For route detail, schedules and more info, visit www.qualicumBeach.com/rideforfree.

Pamphlets for the free bus rides have been distributed throughout the town to different business, Sailland said.

Information in the pamphlets include “stops of attraction” within the town.

Some of that, Sailland said, is geared toward tourists.

