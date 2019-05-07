Freddy’s Restaurant open for business in Bella Coola

Some of the staff of Freddy's Restaurant: owner/operator Fred (Said) Bakhtyari, David Brooks, Rita Svisdahl, Shar Cahoose, Delilah Nappie, Leon Henry, Preston Hans and Charmaine Bakhtyari.

Freddy’s Restaurant is open! Months of hard work have paid off and the restaurant, located in the former Palm Garden, is looking sharp. The space has been renovated and updated and even features a round table.

Freddy’s is open seven days a week from 7am to 9pm from breakfast through to dinner. The menu is diverse and features Western, Afghani (a tribute to Fred’s heritage), Greek and East Indian cuisine.

There is a private dining area and takeout is available. At moment it is cash only.

“Everything is fresh and healthy,” said Fred. “We’re excited to share our food with the community and we will also have daily specials.”

Call ahead for reservations or take out: 250 799 5854.