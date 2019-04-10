Fred Skeleton Theatre Company brings virtual world to life in new play

The Nether will be presented April 18 to 27

A daring examination of moral responsibility in virtual worlds comes to life by the Fred Skeleton Theatre Company.

The Nether, part serpentine crime drama, part haunting sci-fi thriller explores the consequences of living out our private dreams. It opens on a familiar interrogation scene with a grim technological twist.

As Detective Morris, an online investigator, questions Mr. Sims about his activities in a role-playing realm so realistic it could be life, she finds herself on slippery ethical ground. Sims argues for freedom to explore even the most deviant corners of our imagination. Morris holds that we cannot flesh out our malign fantasies without consequence. Their clash of wills leads to an outcome neither could have imagined. Suspenseful, ingeniously constructed, and fiercely intelligent, The Nether forces audiences to confront deeply disturbing questions about the boundaries of reality.

Playwright Jennifer Haley won the 2012 Susan Smith Blackburn prize for The Nether and will be directed by Brandon Shalansky.

“I fall in love with this script over and over again every time I read it. The cast and I spent so much time just sitting and talking about the play, diving into every nook and cranny in the writing to really dissect it. It’s so fulfilling, and so powerful,”said Shalansky.

Fred Skeleton Theatre Company presents the first show of their new season, The Nether, at the WorkRoom, April 18 to 27.

Tickets are available at kelownatickets.com

