Fraud on the rise in Revelstoke

The Revelstoke RCMP have noted a “dramatic increase” in the number of reports of fraud they have received and are warning the public to be aware of potential scams, they announced in a press release on Friday.

“Several victims have contacted the police to report that they have been the victim of either identity theft, fraud, or both,” reads the release. “Some have resulted in the loss of large sums of money.”

According to the RCMP local residents have been receiving suspicious phone calls where the caller suggests they are with the Canadian Revenue Agency. (CRA) The caller will solicit personal information and demand payment.

The RCMP say the people calling local residents have often been aggressive and threatened residents with police action if payment is not received.

The RCMP say they can confirm that the CRA does not operate that way, and that police are rarely involved in enforcing collection of taxes.

The Revelstoke RCMP are also reporting that local residents have received phone calls whereby callers will identify themselves as Telus employees, demanding personal information.

They are urging residents to contact the organizations directly to confirm the veracity of the claims made over the phone.

“The best option is to contact the agency or business directly to confirm the legitimacy of the caller,” wrote the Revelstoke RCMP. “Do not accept the number they provide as the best means to confirm their affiliation with that company.”

The Revelstoke RCMP urge residents to call them at 250-837-5255 if they receive a suspicious phone call or believe they have been a victim of fraud.

