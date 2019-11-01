Fraserway RV donates $20,000 to TNRD for equipment storage at four fire departments

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) reported last Monday that Fraserway RV has donated $20,000 to the Regional District to be used to purchase equipment storage for the Loon Lake, South Green Lake, Little Fort, and Blackpool Fire Departments.

“We are happy to be able to support the TNRD and their efforts in their region to ensure they have the tools, equipment and resources needed to provide essential community based fire departments. This latest donation will allow them to continue to serve the area and provide safety and security to those they protect,” said campaign spokesperson Amanda Henschell.

This newly received $20,000 grant will be used to purchase C-cans that will be used to store essential firefighting gear.

In January of 2019, Fraserway RV allocated $275,000 towards the replacement of the fire hall in Loon Lake that was destroyed during the 2017 Elephant Hill Wildfire.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the generous support from Fraserway RV. Their continued funding to support regional fire departments is very much appreciated.” says Jason Tomlin, TNRD’s Manager of Fire Protection Services.

Fraserway RV dealerships across Canada, together with their employees, partners and customers, raised $670,000 to assist those affected by the wild fires in 2017. In addition to donating to the Red Cross and Samaritan’s Purse efforts, $220,000 was distributed to the hardest hit Food Banks in the area. $20,000 was donated towards a new firetruck for Cache Creek and breakfast programs were sponsored at both Clearwater and Barriere Secondary schools for two years in order to assist families with long term income loss. Fraserway RV is a family owned and operated business with 14 dealerships who fulfill their corporate values of social action and community by working with groups such as the TNRD.