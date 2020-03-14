Fraser Valley truckers still crossing U.S. borders at usual rate, but will be asked to self-quarantine during days off

It's 'business as usual' with no slows to cross-border truckers despite B.C. COVID-19 travel advisory

With B.C. borders open “it’s business as usual” for Fraser Valley trucking companies, as goods continue to be transported to and from Washington State by employed drivers.

That’s according to the president of the B.C. Trucking Association, David Earle, whose advocacy organization represents 12,000 fleets from 400 trucking companies across the province.

There hasn’t been any decrease in truckers crossing, he said, even with news on Thursday from Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry that residents should self-isolate for 14 days upon returning from travel to the U.S.

Henry clarified that truckers are exempt from this week’s sweeping travel advisory. They should instead, have their own systems for hygiene and symptom-assessment.

In response, Earle responded that “The B.C. government does not have the authority to stop cross-border travel.”

B.C. Premier John Horgan has put pressure on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to increase federal restrictions on land border crossings, “where we want the federal government to up their game,” Horgan told reporters Friday.

The Langley-based trucking association has been working tirelessly to draft a “best practices” model for tens of thousands of truck drivers who will make the drive to-and-from the U.S – many through Washington state which currently has more than 550 confirmed infections.

The job of a truck driver is largely contingent upon a practice that’s risen in popularity since COVID-19 has infected more than 60 in B.C.

“Social distancing,” Earle elaborated. “It’s 99 per cent of the job for truck drivers. They’re always isolated in their trucks,” transporting

The protocol – created in agreement with B.C. government bodies – is asking truckers to voluntarily quarantine themselves on their days off after trips to the U.S., Earle elaborated.

“Often, they only get a few days off,” he said.

“We’re making sure they know to stay at home instead of going out to see a movie the next day.”

It will also recommend that truckers regularly clean their vehicles, equipment, and hands with sanitary supplies provided from their company.

It will include measures for their own safety and the safety of the communities they return home to, Earle said.

The guidelines are still subject to approval from B.C.’s Emergency Health Services (EHS).

If the frequency of cross-border travel hasn’t changed for Fraser Valley truckers since the spike of COVID-19 transmissions in B.C – then what has?

Questions truckers are being asked by U.S. and Canadian border guards, Earle answered.

They include: “Where have you been? How are you feeling?”

Canada’s Border Services Agency (CBSA) spokesperson Judith Gadbois-St-Cyr said such screening measures are used to assess potential health risks of travellers being processed.

“Entry screening alone is not a guarantee against the possible spread of this new virus,” Gadbois-St-Cyr admitted.

Though it is an “important public health tool during periods of uncertainty and part of a multilayered government response strategy.”

