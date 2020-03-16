Fraser Valley Regional Library branches closing to the public until further notice

Monday is the last day for picking up holds or borrowing books in person

FVRL announced closure of all its branches as of Tuesday, March 17 because of COVID-19. (Jennifer Feinberg/Chilliwack Progress)

The Fraser Valley Regional Library is closing all its locations to the public as of Tuesday, March 17.

Monday is the last day for picking up holds or borrowing books from the stacks until the libraries re-open.

The FVRL closures will be in place “until further notice” according to signs up Monday at the Chilliwack branch of the library, and are a precautionary measure.

“To support efforts to help limit the spread of COVID-19, all FVRL locations will close to the public until further notice effective 9 p.m., Monday, March 16, according to the FVRL website.

“We made this decision to support the overall health and wellness of our communities and for the safety of our customers and staff.”

A public statement around the COVID-19 measures was on the main page.

Late fees will be suspended during the closure period. All libraries will be sanitized before re-0pening.

Book drops will remain open. Anything that cannot fit into the book drop opening, like ukuleles or telescopes can be kept until the re-opening.

READ MORE: Large gatherings on hold

READ MORE: Churches adapt to changes

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjournoLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Chilliwack Progress