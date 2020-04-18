Fraser Valley Regional District: A COVID-19 contact guide

The Fraser Valley Regional District (FVRD) has adapted their practices to stay operational while staying apart during this trying time of the coronavirus.

The FVRD head office, Hope and Area Recreation Centre and CARE Centre are all closed to public access, as are the following locations as of Tuesday, April 14:

– All community playgrounds

– Cascade Falls Regional Park

– East Sector Lands

– Elk Mountain Trail

– Island 22 Off-Leash Dog Park and Bike Park

– Thompson Regional Park

– All park washrooms

– Harrison Hot Springs Boat Launch Office

The Vedder River Campground’s opening has been delayed until June 2020. FVRD officials say as the COVID-19 situation changes and evolves, this will be reassessed and updated as needed.

FVRD staff is working remotely and will continue to do so under normal business hours, though response times may be slower than normal. Here are some key phone numbers to keep in mind.

Animal Control: 1-844-495-2273

Bylaw Enforcement: 604-702-5046

Corporate Administration: 604-702-5023

Engineering: 604-702-5039

Parks: 604-702-5077

Utilities: 604-702-5027

For a complete list of all phone numbers and contact methods for the FVRD, please visit them online at https://www.fvrd.ca.

adam.louis@ahobserver.com

