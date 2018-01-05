Fraser Valley RCMP warn of criminals knocking on doors

Two incidents in Chilliwack over New Year's involved scammers pretending to be someone else

Chilliwack RCMP are warning residents about criminals knocking on doors pretending to be someone else to gain access. (Wikimedia)

Chilliwack Mounties are reminding residents to be careful of criminals who knock on doors with fake stories to gain access to homes.

The reminder follows calls received over the holiday season by police from people in the 45000-block of Oliver Crescent in Chilliwack and the 1000-block of Columbia Valley Drive to report suspicious actions of individuals at their door.

The first incident occurred at the end of 2017 where a person claiming to be a food delivery employee, knocked on the door of a house on Oliver Crescent.

Then in the New Year, another individual at the front door of a home on Columbia Valley Road attempted to solicit the use of a cellphone charger.

“In both instances the visitor was not permitted to enter and left when police were called,” said Cpl. Mike Rail, spokesperson for the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment of the RCMP. “If a situation at the door with a stranger seems odd, call us. Someone needing help won’t mind.”

The outright attempted criminal behaviour is one thing, but local residents have also been confused in recent weeks and months with pushy sales people trying to get inside homes, some of whom have been showing up on local doorsteps using questionable tactics.

Some RCMP tips to protect your property and reduce crime in the community:

· Representatives of recognized organizations carry accredited identification. Request to see their identification;

· Do not leave a stranger alone at an unlocked door;

· Should you leave the door to reach for the phone, lock the door;

· Do not allow the stranger to enter your home;

· Call police, a person in distress will appreciate the assistance.

RCMP reminds everyone who witnesses anything they believe is suspicious in nature to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

