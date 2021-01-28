(File)

Fraser Valley man killed in single-vehicle crash west of Hope

RCMP, B.C. Coroner's Service investigating

  • Jan. 28, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

RCMP Traffic Services has confirmed a local man in his 70s was killed in a single-vehicle crash west of Hope.

According to police spokesperson Mike Halskov, The man was the sole occupant of a vehicle that crashed near the Hope Scales on Highway 1 at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 25. The investigation is ongoing and police are not seeking additional witnesses.

The B.C. Coroner’s Service is conducting a parallel investigation.

READ ALSO: Fatal crash on Highway 1

READ ALSO: Cyclist in his 50s victim of fatal crash near Hope Thursday

@adamEditor18adam.louis@hopestandard.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Hope Standard

Previous story
Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue aid woman stranded by waterfall
Next story
Hope through ALS clinincal trials needed in the province, says B.C. man

Just Posted

Most Read