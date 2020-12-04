Fraser Valley Bandits VP Dylan Kular speaks out on India, City of Abbotsford silent on issue

Fraser Valley Bandits vice-president Dylan Kular has released a statement offering his support for Indian farmers in their recent struggles. The City of Abbotsford has thus far remained silent on the issue. (Highstreet photo)

Dylan Kular, the vice-president of the Fraser Valley Bandits, has released a statement regarding the Indian farmers’ protests that have spread across the globe and have been occurring in Abbotsford all week long.

Kular, who grew up in Abbotsford and graduated from W.J. Mouat Secondary, said he supports the protests and the farmers in India.

“We are disheartened to see the injustices that farmers are facing in India. Many members in our community are connected to a neighbour, friend or family member who are affected by the injustices in India.” he stated. “We feel helpless at the fact that we cannot do more than protest, but we are using this moment to reflect on the importance of social justice and political engagement. We all have a right to speak up and demand justice from our governments; we can and should hold people in power accountable for their decisions. We stand with farmers and encourage them to continue to exercise their freedoms and fight for fair trade.”

Statement from Dylan Kular, Fraser Valley Bandits. Link for statement and methods to support the movement in India: https://t.co/tgGVHQquCd#StandWithFarmers #FarmerProtests pic.twitter.com/vUwEhRoLCf — Fraser Valley Bandits (@FV_Bandits) December 4, 2020

Meanwhile, the City of Abbotsford has not yet made a statement related to the matter.

Last night at a livestreamed meeting of the City of Abbotsford’s Community, Culture and Environment Advisory committee, member Josh Reynolds suggested it would be fitting for the committee to ask Mayor Henry Braun and council to speak on the issue of the local protests and possibly offer statement of support.

Committee chair and Abbotsford Coun. Dave Loewen seemed to disagree with the suggestion and stated that it was not the appropriate setting to inquire about what the city should or should not do. That exchange can be viewed below.

Loewen eventually stated he would mention that the issue was brought up to the Mayor the next time he spoke to him.

Demonstrations have been occurring in Abbotsford daily, with a larger gathering scheduled to occur on Sunday.

Recent days have seen Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Conservative MP for Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon Brad Vis, and new Abbotsford South MLA and current Abbotsford Coun. Bruce Banman make public or online statements.

I'm concerned about the protests in #Punjab. The farmers deserve the right to protest peacefully. #IStandWithFarmers — Brad Vis (@BradleyVis) November 29, 2020

I hope a peaceful resolution can be found in Punjab. https://t.co/pMxeDeei0r — Bruce Banman (@BruceBanman) November 29, 2020

