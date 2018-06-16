Kids cool down from the heat at the water park at Roger Creek Park on Wednesday, July 2. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

Fraser Valley about to heat up

Temperatures to climb into the low 30s next week

  • Jun. 16, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Chilliwack and the eastern Fraser Valley is heading into its first heat wave of the season.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the low 30s next week, prompting Environment Canada to issue a special weather statement.

Saturday’s forecast high is 28, followed by five straight days of above-30 weather.

The hottest day will be Monday, when temperatures will climb to 32.

By Friday more moderate weather will return, with temperatures in the low 20s predicted for next week.

Environment Canada attributes the hot weather to “a strong and persistent ridge of high pressure” that will eventually push all into the interior.

