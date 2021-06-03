Fraser River put under high streamflow advisory in Quesnel by River Forecast Centre

Water moving along the Fraser River rushes by the footbridge in Quesnel. The River is under a high streamflow advisory from Hope to Prince George. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

The provincial River Forecast Centre calling for residents to be careful around the Fraser River in Quesnel.

The river is under a high streamflow advisory, from Prince George to Hope, first posted on June 1.

“Temperatures in the Upper Fraser are reaching the highest values of the season,” the advisory reads, “Many of the automated snow weather stations in Upper Fraser still have considerable seasonal snowpack (60‐90 per cent remaining). Significant snowmelt is expected through the week, especially with high overnight minimum temperatures.”

Cariboo vegetable farmer Brianna van de Winjgaard said she is keeping her fingers and toes crossed. Part of her farm at Soda Creek was flooded badly in July 2020.

“Also, because crops are not quite as mature down there as they were early June last year, if it flooded I’d be more worried we’d lose them,” she said.

The centre is predicting the flow of the river to increase considerably.

“The public is advised to stay clear of the fast‐flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during the high‐streamflow period,” the alert reads. “The River Forecast Centre continues to monitor the conditions and will provide updates as conditions warrant.”

