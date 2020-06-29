Fraser River levels are on the rise again

Some riverside facilities had to close as freshet continues on the Lower Fraser

Lawrence Morrison watches the rising Fraser River from the boat launch at Island 22 Regional Park on June 28, 2020. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)

The Fraser River is on the rise again.

The arrival of more seasonal weather has brought down more Fraser River melt water from up north, and that has forced some riverside facilities to close on the Lower Fraser.

Although it appeared the mighty Fraser had peaked already, the steady cool weather this spring kept the rest of the elevated snow pack in the upper Fraser watershed from melting too quickly.

The arrival of warmer temperatures on the heels of a lot of rain recently set off the rising river levels again.

The river measured 5.831 metres at the Mission gauge by 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 28, bank full conditions, which led to water spilling into the flood plain in some areas.

The dog park and riverside trail at Island 22 Regional Park in Chilliwack were closed to the public for public safety reasons.

