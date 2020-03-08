Fraser Lake receives funding to develop a Community Drop-In Centre

The Village of Fraser Lake is receiving $98,000 from the Northern Development Initiative Trust (NDIT) to purchase land and a building, to develop the Fraser Lake Community Drop-In Centre.

The Village of Fraser Lake is receiving $98,000 from the Northern Development Initiative Trust (NDIT) to purchase land and a building, to develop the Fraser Lake Community Drop-In Centre.

“We are truly thankful to NDIT for all they do for the community,” said Mayor Sarrah Storey of Fraser Lake.

Storey said the centre houses vital services in the community including Work BC, CNC, Connexus, “that provide many supports including the homeless outreach prevention program, mental health support for children and families and Early Childhood Education programs and activities.”

The plan is to make sure these vital services have a secure home, Storey said, adding that the Village council will also work on other opportunities to improve services and supports for the Fraser Lake area.

In addition to the purchase, the building needs renovations in order to make it a fully functioning community centre space, read a March 4 media release from NDIT.

The upgrades will include new windows and doors, added roof insulation, hot water tank, new vestibule, new insulated siding and the replacement of all interior lighting.

Even though the facility is being expanded to support other community services, the support to current tenants will continue, NDIT stated in their release.

As of now, community non-profit groups in Fraser Lake do not have a mobility disabled accessible meeting area. So these groups are now going to be encouraged by the Village to utilize the current board rooms in the facility for their meetings and functions.

“With the downturn in the economy, the Village requires a space that community support services can operate as needed at an affordable rate,” stated the news release.

Aman Parhar

Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Vanderhoof Omineca Express