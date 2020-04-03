Fraser Lake launches campaign to support local businesses

Businesses have adapted and are providing delivery options, says economic development officer of the Village

A campaign has been launched in Fraser Lake to help local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The village of Fraser Lake, along with the district’s chamber of commerce and Lovefraserlake.ca have partnered to launch an “Open for Business” campaign, stated a press release received by the Omineca Express on April 3,

The campaign is to encourage residents to shop local and to campaign for businesses who are saying open and “offering unique options to support our residents,” said Dave Christie, economic development officer.

“Our businesses have stepped up yet again to support our community. They have adapted and innovated their businesses practices to meet the requirements of social distancing,” Christie said, noting that these adaptations including delivery options, have helped locals get the service and supplies they need to avoid non-essential travel that assists them to stay home.

Businesses in Fraser Lake have been allowed to remain open under modified hours of operations, Christie said.

“Although they didn’t exist before, most of our businesses and some of our residents are delivering within the municipality and in some cases, delivery is available as far as out as 40 km’s from town.”

Christie said that in a rural community like Fraser Lake, jobs related to small business provide for most of the village’s local employment.

“In a time like this where businesses are trying to stay open to keep people working and support area residents with everyday essentials, we need to get the word out,” he added.

Meanwhile, Fraser Lake and District Chamber of Commerce President Marilynn Reyden said,”Times they are a changing. We are in unprecedented times and that changes how we socialize and how we shop. Fraser Lake Businesses that can be open are open. These businesses are doing their best to promote and enable physical distancing to protect their employees and our customers! Continue to support and shop local. Stay Safe.”

