Fraser Health workplace closure system slow to report shutdowns

No weekend updates means no public notice of major retail closures for days

The Canadian Tire in Langley closed due to COVID-19 infections as of Friday. Fraser Health won’t announce the closure until Monday. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

The closure of one of Langley’s biggest retailers was posted on the store on Thursday and came into effect Friday, but Fraser Health’s online listing of closures won’t update until the weekend or next week.

The Canadian Tire on 200th Street and 64th Avenue is under a closure order until May 10, according to the company’s corporate head office.

However, the Canadian Tire did not appear Friday on Fraser Health’s online list of workplace closures. That list goes back to April 29.

The most recent Langley business closure listed is that of Samuel, Son & Co., located in the industrial area of north Walnut Grove from April 27.

Since the list does not update on weekends, there will be no official notification from Fraser Health that Canadian Tire in Langley has shut down until Monday, May 3.

By that time, three days of its 10-day closure will already be over.

A number of prominent Langley businesses have been closed in recent weeks, since the early April rules change that allowed WorkSafe BC and Fraser Health to shutter any non-essential business with three or more COVID-19 cases among staff.

Industrial sites like ECCO and CKF, along with Rona and Club 16 Trevor Linden Fitness have seen full or partial closures.

The affected businesses have included manufacturers, offices, restaurants, and small retail shops.

Some businesses closed early during the month have already re-opened.

