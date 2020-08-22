Fraser Health warns of possible COVID-19 public exposure at Fraser Canyon gas station

The Hope River General Store in Emory Creek is the site of a public COVID-19 exposure, Fraser Health stated. Anyone who visited the store on Aug. 6, 7, 13 or 14 should self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms the health authority recommends. (Google Maps photo)

Fraser Health is warning the public about a possible COVID-19 exposure at a Hope-area gas station and restaurant.

The Hope River General Store, which houses a gas station, gift shop and and restaurant along the Trans-Canada Highway 20 kilometres from Hope, is the site of a ‘possible public COVID-19 exposure.’ The health authority is recommending anyone who was at the store on the following dates and times to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19:

Aug. 6 between 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Aug. 7 between 10:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 13 between 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Aug. 14 between 11:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Common symptoms listed by Fraser Health include “fever, chills, cough or worsening of chronic cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, loss of sense of smell or taste, headache, fatigue, diarrhea, loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting and/or muscle aches.”

In a message posted to Facebook Friday, store manager Jonela Hope stated that the store will remain closed until staff finish their isolation period and an air conditioner is repaired. “We will be open again on Monday and want to ensure everyone that their safety is our main concern,” she stated.

The store is listed on Fraser Health’s public exposures website, alongside an exposure at a Surrey hookah lounge, a Surrey rave, as well as two pubs in Coquitlam. This is the first such exposure to be shared publicly by Fraser Health for the Hope area.

The health authority lists public exposures like this one when all those who may have been exposed cannot be reached or identified through contact tracing alone.

“If you have been in one of these locations at the times of possible exposure, it does not mean you will develop COVID-19,” Fraser Health stated. “The possible exposures listed on this site are believed to be low risk but, out of an abundance of caution, public health asks anyone who may have visited any of the locations listed on the specified dates and times to monitor themselves for symptoms.”

Hope’s social service organization, the Hope and Area Transition Society, shut the doors of its office on Park Street until Aug. 24 after an employee of the organization tested positive for COVID-19. The HATS incident was the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the Hope area that was made public since the coronavirus pandemic began. The two exposure events do not appear to be related.

