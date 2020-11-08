Fraser Health slowly adding exposure dates for eight Chilliwack schools

Updates come more than a week after exposures in several schools

Some dates have been added to the coronavirus exposure notices that went to families in 10 Chilliwack public schools last week.

The confirmed dates of potential exposure are as follows, according to Fraser Health’s School Exposure website:

A.D. Rundle Middle Exposure: Oct. 26, 27, 28 and 29.

Chilliwack Secondary Exposure Oct. 26, 27, 28 and 29 .

G.W. Graham Secondary Exposure Oct. 26, 27, 28 and 29.

Little Mountain Elementary Exposure Oct. 26, Nov. 2 and 3.

Rosedale Traditional Exposure Oct. 26, 27 and 28, 2020.

Sardis Secondary Exposure Oct. 26, 27, 28 and 29 and 30.

Vedder Elementary Exposure Oct. 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, Nov. 2, 3 and 4.

Vedder Middle Exposure Oct. 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30.

There are no dates listed yet for two of the schools, Chilliwack middle school and Unsworth elementary school. It took several days for Fraser Health to confirm the exposures online, and initially they had no dates listed.

A notice has also been sent out to families of the Little Mountain YMCA Kids Club. They notified their clients that they have consulted with HealthLinkBC and been advised that staff self-isolate and monitor their symptoms until Nov. 16.

The lack of staff means that the program is closing until that date.

“It has been determined that the individual who tested positive for COVID-19 was last in the program on Monday, Nov. 2,” the notice says. “This is why Nov. 17 is the first day these staff members would be able to return to work.”

They said they do not have the staff capacity to fill the positions in the meantime, and they have also not yet been contacted by Fraser Health.

