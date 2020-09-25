Fraser health sends letter warning of possible COVID exposure at Maple Ridge school

Parents of students at Yennadon Elementary were told an individual at the school has contacted virus

Fraser Health sent out a letter to parents of students at Maple Ridge’s Yennadon Elementary on Sept. 24 warning of a possible COVID-19 exposure.

The letter says it is being sent to provide early notification of a confirmed COVID-19 individual who was at the school on Sept. 21.

This is the first incident of its kind in School District 42 since kids went back to school for the fall semester.

In response, public health staff have initiated contact tracing to identify any staff and students that need to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms.

Phone calls are being made to staff and students who public health has identified as needing to self-isolate for 14 days from when they were exposed.

Fraser Health said letters have also been send out to staff and students who will be asked to self-monitor for symptoms. Those individuals may continue to attend school while monitoring for symptoms.

They are telling people who do not receive a phone call or an additional letter from them to continue to attend school and monitor for symptoms compatible to COVID-19 as per school policies.

For privacy reasons they have not provided any specific details on the individual affected, such as whether they are staff or a student, or what classroom or grade they were in.

More information is available on Fraser Health’s school exposures site.

